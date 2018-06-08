Macklemore Is All Smiles in First Photo With Daughter Colette

Macklemore is showing off Baby No. 2!

Yesterday, the superstar's wife, Tricia Davis, posted the first photo of the proud dad and their second daughter on Instagram.

In the adorable snap, Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, softly smiles at the camera while holding his blue-eyed daughter. Davis also revealed their daughter's name, captioning the post, "Colette Koala," with a red heart.

The happy couple welcomed their second daughter back in March. Colette joins older sister, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, who recently turned 3 years old.

The notoriously private pair announced her birth, as well as their marriage, back in 2015 following a more than two-year engagement.