These 5 Moments From the New Halloween Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

It may be June, but horror film fans have Halloween on the brain.

Universal Pictures released the trailer for the new movie Halloween on Friday. The movie is a follow up to the 1978 film. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie to once again face Michael Myers, the masked murderer she escaped 40 years ago.

The film is directed by David Gordon and produced by Blumhouse Productions, Miramax and Trancas International Films—the latter of which has produced the series since the very beginning.

The scary movie is filled with bone-chilling scenes. Here are five moments from the trailer that could keep you up at night.