Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby Girl With Matthew Koma

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 10:00 AM
Hilary Duff's family keeps getting bigger!
One day after the Younger actress' older sister Haylie Duff announced she had given birth to her second child, Lulu Rosenberg, Hilary revealed she is now pregnant with her second child! "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Hilary wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of her tiny baby bump. Matthew Koma shared the same image on his Instagram, writing, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."
Hilary, 30, is already mom to son Luca Comrie, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 37.
Earlier this week, E! News caught up with Hilary at the Season 5 premiere of TV Land's Younger, where she couldn't help but gush about Matthew. "I got a really nice guy," she said, smiling from ear to ear. "He's so great." With a laugh, the actress added that when her mom attended her boyfriend's recent birthday party, "She was like, 'I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!' She's such a traitor."
While Hilary and Matthew are starting a new chapter, their love story isn't without its drama. After all, the parents-to-be broke up twice before writing their own happily ever after. "It's going so great," she said on The Talk last year. "Timing is such a big deal...Third time's a charm!"
Admittedly, Hilary once told Cosmopolitan, "I've never been a good dater."
After her four-year marriage ended in 2014, she went on a few Tinder dates the next year. "I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to," said Hilary, who dated Ely Sandvik and Jason Walsh after her divorce. "I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."
