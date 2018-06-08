Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby Girl With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff's family keeps getting bigger!

One day after the Younger actress' older sister Haylie Duff announced she had given birth to her second child, Lulu Rosenberg, Hilary revealed she is now pregnant with her second child! "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Hilary wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of her tiny baby bump. Matthew Koma shared the same image on his Instagram, writing, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Hilary, 30, is already mom to son Luca Comrie, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 37.