Éric Ripert Speaks Out After Finding Anthony Bourdain Dead

Éric Ripert has released a statement following the death of his friend, Anthony Bourdain.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's passing on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide. The network also reported that French chef Ripert, a close friend of Bourdain's, found him unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

"Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous," Ripert's statement reads. "One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Ripert also tweeted a similar statement, telling his followers, "Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones."