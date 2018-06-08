Asia Argento Mourns the Death of Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain After Suicide

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 8:59 AM
Asia Argento has spoken following the death of her longtime boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain.
The acclaimed chef and television personality was in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series, Parts Unknown, when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his close friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert on Friday morning. CNN first reported the news, confirming that Bourdain had committed suicide. He was 61 years old.
Argento reacted to the news via Twitter, writing, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."
Early Friday, Argento shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a shirt that read "F--k everyone." "You know who you are," she captioned the post. She later deleted the image without explanation.
MEGA
Rumors of their romance first sprang up more than a year ago in February 2017 after the two crossed paths for an episode of Bourdain's show. Argento was featured prominently throughout the Season 8 finale episode of Bourdain's Parts Unknown, shot in Rome.
"Thank you @anthonybourdain for showing the world the real eternal city," she wrote to him on Instagram at the time of the filming.
"The episode would not have been possible—or be anything like it is without the truly magnificent Asia Argento," Bourdain wrote in a post on CNN that month.
Bourdain also showered Argento with support when she came forward publicly in October 2017 to The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow with allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. She alleged Weinstein had assaulted her in a hotel room in 1997.
"I am proud and honored to know you," he tweeted to her at the time. "You just did the hardest thing in the world."
In addition to Argento, Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain.
Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.
