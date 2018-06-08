Vanderpump Rules Stars Celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Engagement at a Surprise Party

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 7:51 AM

A toast to the bride and groom-to-be!

On Thursday, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced on Instagram that they are engaged. That night, the two celebrated their happy news at a surprise engagement party with their co-stars. The event will be shown on the upcoming seventh season of the Bravo reality show.

"The surprise before!!" Kristen Doute wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the group. "My best friend is marrying my best friend (again) @brittany @mrjaxtaylor."

Other guests included Lisa Vanderpump, Doute's boyfriend Carter BrianStassi SchroederPeter Madrigal, Tom SandovalScheana ShayKatie Maloney-Schwartz and husband Tom Schwartz, plus Lala Kent and Ariana Madix, who both posted on Instagram Stories a video of Cartwright looking surprised as she walked into the room.

The bride-to-be wore a white dress to the party. She had earlier in the night, before revealing the engagement, posted on Instagram a selfie of her and Taylor headed out for a "date night."

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Kent asked Cartwright to show her 3.14-carat, halo-style, cushion-cut diamond engagement ring by Kyle Chan Design.

"Oh my God!" she said. "That is huge!"

Shay posted on her Instagram Stories feed a photo of her with Cartwright, who is showing off her ring.

"She said YES!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

"Congrats!!! @brittany and @mrjaxtaylor," she added.

