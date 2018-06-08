Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: Gordon Ramsay, Barack Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Pay Tribute to the Celebrity Chef

The world is just learning the shocking news of Anthony Bourdain's passing.

CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's death on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

In a statement to E! News, Sandra Lee said, "I am shocked. Anthony was a larger than life personality with so much talent. He was a gifted, smart, articulate man and even though he could be incredibly critical, especially of me, somehow that was part of his charm. The food entertainment business is a family and every member has their place with a unique personality; we all have a voice within our family and we always stick together. That does not mean we always agree or get along but we all truly love and adore one another, no matter what. I am so very sad. The food entertainment family has lost their bad boy and he will be greatly missed."

After learning the tragic news, many members of the food industry as well as the Hollywood community took to social media to react.