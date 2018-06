Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is SURving up romance instead of drama tonight.

On Thursday evening, Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram and revealed she is engaged to Jax Taylor.

"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!" Brittany shared on social media. "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!"

She continued, "I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win #PumpRules."

As for that stunning ring, credit goes to Kyle Chan Design for designing the piece of bling.