Pete Davidson Gushes About Ariana Grande Onstage at Comedy Club

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 6:32 PM
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship took center stage on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old SNL star and comic performed a standup set at the Hollywood Improv comedy club that day and during his time onstage, he took the opportunity to gush about his new girlfriend, according to a fan.
"[Pete] said he didn't have a skit prepared because he didn't really want to be there and he said he's really happy and life's good so there's nothing to complain about," one audience member shared with E! News. "Someone in the crowd yelled Ariana's name and said how attractive she is and he smiled but really didn't want to give much info other than that it's pretty cool how he got someone like her."
A second audience member, however, says the Hollywood star couldn't help but gush about his new leading lady.
"The first thing he responded with when they asked about Ariana was 'it's pretty dope huh?' And that's when he started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky," a separate source shared. "He said he's gonna 'ride this one out!' After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing."
Last week, Davidson confirmed his relationship with Grande, 24, via an Instagram photo of the two wearing Harry Potter robes. The two are big fans of the franchise. On Thursday, Grande posted a video she filmed on Davidson discussing Harry Potter.
Just before Davidson confirmed their relationship, the two were spotted at the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where he had performed a set. Davidson opened for Dave Chappelle at a gig in Atlantic City days later. He brought Grande along with him. She was not spotted at his Improv show.
Soon, it was revealed that Davidson had gotten not one but two tattoos dedicated to Grande.
This past weekend, Grande performed at the 2018 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. It is unclear if Davidson attended the show, which was livestreamed. He expressed his support on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of her on stage and writing, "Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit."
Earlier this week, the two joked about having children. Davidson posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry, writing, "I'm having his kids," to which Grande responded, "I look so good here."
