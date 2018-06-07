Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump and New Rainbow Hair on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Talk about unique pregnancy style!

Cardi B took to Instagram on Thursday to not only show off her growing baby bump, but also debut a colorful hairstyle.

The "I Like It" rapper, who is expecting her first child with Migos' Offset, captioned the shot "Big Momma."

In the picture, Cardi B accessorizes a simple, form-fitting white dress with ornate jewelry, long pink nails and of course, rainbow hair.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy in a big way while performing at Saturday Night Live, the expectant mama has proven that even pregnancy can't stop her creative fashion choices. Take a look at the gallery below to see how Cardi breaks the conventions of pregnancy style and continues to be a style icon.

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mac Miller

Watch One of the Last Performances Mac Miller Gave Before His Death

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26

Tupac Shakur

The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Mystery Surrounding the Case

Cher, Dancing Queen

Cher Announces Here We Go Again Tour Dates in 2019

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.