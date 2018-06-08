20 Ways to Spoil Your Bestie on National Best Friend Day 2018

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 5:00 AM
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Fridays are always a favorite day, but this one is especially spectacular.
Why, you ask? Today just so happens to be National Best Friend Day and what kind of BFF would you be if you didn't celebrate?
You and your bestie probably already have plans to jet out of work ASAP and meet up at the closest happy hour (a plan we're totally onboard with, btw). But, will you come bearing gifts? Remember back in the day when you we're all about BFF necklaces?
Yeah, those still exist, along with tons of other cute matchy-matchy gifts for you to share with the light of your life.
BUY IT: 14k Gold Birthstone Accented Letter D Dog-Tag Pendant, $124.99-$239.99
BUY IT: BFF She Thinks I'm Crazy & I Know She is Crazy Hoodies, $45
BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Elephant Tassel Necklaces, $13
BUY IT: Claire's Partners In Crime BFF Necklace Set, $10
BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Mother and Daughters Split Heart Pendant Necklaces, $17
BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Split Heart Gold Rings, $7
BUY IT: Claire's Avocado BFF Keychains, $8
BUY IT: Rails Knox Best Friend Patch Jacket, $285
BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Forever Ice Cream Keychains, $8
BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Pastel Unicorn Stretch Bracelets, $10
BUY IT: Capelli New York 3-Pack BFF Necklace Set, $7
BUY IT: Burger and French Fries Best Friend Forever Sweaters, $45
BUY IT: Long Distance Friendship Lamp, $150
BUY IT: Pop & Suki BFF Heart Bag Charms, $40
BUY IT: Madewell Set of 2 Friendship Bracelets, $32
BUY IT: Dogeared Best Friend Contract Set of 2 Heart Bead Necklaces, $70
BUY IT: Madewell 2-Pack Friendship Bracelet, $16
BUY IT: Veda Jayne Best Friends Jacket, $1,320
You and your bestie are too cute.
We love these products, and we hope you do too.
