Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour Style Features the Best Designers in Fashion

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Beyoncé just took the number one spot in the list of Best Concert Style.
While the On the Run Tour II fashion includes the Lemonade singer's go-tos—nude fishnet tights, thigh-high boots, glittering bodysuits—the singer is taking her style up a level with the help of the biggest names in fashion. Her longtime stylist Marni remains the brainchild of her jaw-dropping looks, yet this time, the stylist has enlisted a number of fashion heavy-hitters to help her create the most fashion-forward concert of our time.
Case in point: Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle's wedding gown and Rihanna's Ocean's 8 premiere dress, made Queen Bey a stunning black dress with a large bow and removable skirt. For her street-savvy Gucci look, Marni grabbed a jacket from the brand's collaboration with Dapper Dan, one of the most sought-out tailors in NYC, pairing with the brand's thigh-high boots. And, of course, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing continued to support the superstar, designing a iridescent bodysuit for her set.
With all of the fashion talent involved, Beyoncé is broadening her reign, this time dominating concert fashion.
Check out her looks below!
Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
Orange Obsessions
Bey pairs glittering pumps and a mic with a knock-out orange satin gown.
Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
Pearl Princess
It's all in the detail.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment
Make Way for the Queen
With a look fit for only a true royal, Yoncè kills it in this flowing royal-purple Dundas cape, a bejeweled blue and gold halter dress and black frames. Only thing missing is the crown.
Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup
On The Prowl
Meow! A cheetah bandanna, a cat suit and thigh-high boots? This is a look we'd all love to sink our claws in.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment
Too Hot to Handle
The "Ring the Alarm" singer is known for showing her wild side, and in this flaming fluffed, oversize, cheetah-print jacket, queen Bey definitely turned up the heat.
Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup
Patterns of Perfection
The mega-star mom of 3 showed off her striking figure in this vibrant, netted, body-con dress complete with her signature blonde flowing locks, flesh-tone tights, and earnings from Gigi Hadid's collection with Messika.
PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Businesswoman Glitz
The Lemonade singer wore a glittering bodysuit with a matching blazer custom made by Laquan Smith, paired with her go-to fishnet nude tights and transparent boots.
PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Gucci Gang
There are so many epic components of this outfit. Between the custom Laroxx mask, Gucci thigh-high boots, Gucci x Dapper Dan jacket, statement body jewelry and hip-hugging shorts, this singer reigns concert style.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Iridescent Outerwear
This glittering trench coat along with the bodysuit and boots are epic enough to keep the attention of a stadium. We can thank Balmain for this.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
World Domination
The "Shining" singer pairs powerful and sultry fashion with a Mugler patent leather corset and Maison Michel hat.
BACKGRID
Queen of the Jungle
Rawr! Queen Bey opts for red-tinted leopard print bodysuit and over-the-knee boots.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Royal Dressing
The epic gown, with a removable skirt, comes courtesy of Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle's wedding dress and Rihanna's Ocean's 8 premiere dress.