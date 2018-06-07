Beyoncé's On the Run II Tour Style Features the Best Designers in Fashion

Beyoncé just took the number one spot in the list of Best Concert Style.

While the On the Run Tour II fashion includes the Lemonade singer's go-tos—nude fishnet tights, thigh-high boots, glittering bodysuits—the singer is taking her style up a level with the help of the biggest names in fashion. Her longtime stylist Marni remains the brainchild of her jaw-dropping looks, yet this time, the stylist has enlisted a number of fashion heavy-hitters to help her create the most fashion-forward concert of our time.

Case in point: Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle's wedding gown and Rihanna's Ocean's 8 premiere dress, made Queen Bey a stunning black dress with a large bow and removable skirt. For her street-savvy Gucci look, Marni grabbed a jacket from the brand's collaboration with Dapper Dan, one of the most sought-out tailors in NYC, pairing with the brand's thigh-high boots. And, of course, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing continued to support the superstar, designing a iridescent bodysuit for her set.

With all of the fashion talent involved, Beyoncé is broadening her reign, this time dominating concert fashion.

Check out her looks below!

ESC: Beyonce

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Orange Obsessions

Bey pairs glittering pumps and a mic with a knock-out orange satin gown.

ESC: Beyonce

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Pearl Princess

It's all in the detail.

ESC: Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

Make Way for the Queen

With a look fit for only a true royal, Yoncè kills it in this flowing royal-purple Dundas cape, a bejeweled blue and gold halter dress and black frames. Only thing missing is the crown. 

Beyonce, On the Run II tour

Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup

On The Prowl

Meow! A cheetah bandanna, a cat suit and thigh-high boots? This is a look we'd all love to sink our claws in. 

Beyonce, On the Run II tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

Too Hot to Handle

The "Ring the Alarm" singer is known for showing her wild side, and in this flaming fluffed, oversize, cheetah-print jacket, queen Bey definitely turned up the heat. 

Beyonce, On The Run II tour

Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

Patterns of Perfection

The mega-star mom of 3 showed off her striking figure in this vibrant, netted, body-con dress complete with her signature blonde flowing locks, flesh-tone tights, and earnings from Gigi Hadid's collection with Messika. 

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Businesswoman Glitz

The Lemonade singer wore a glittering bodysuit with a matching blazer custom made by Laquan Smith, paired with her go-to fishnet nude tights and transparent boots.

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Gucci Gang

There are so many epic components of this outfit. Between the custom Laroxx mask, Gucci thigh-high boots, Gucci x Dapper Dan jacket, statement body jewelry and hip-hugging shorts, this singer reigns concert style.

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Iridescent Outerwear

This glittering trench coat along with the bodysuit and boots are epic enough to keep the attention of a stadium. We can thank Balmain for this.

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

World Domination

The "Shining" singer pairs powerful and sultry fashion with a Mugler patent leather corset and Maison Michel hat.

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

BACKGRID

Queen of the Jungle

Rawr! Queen Bey opts for red-tinted leopard print bodysuit and over-the-knee boots.

ESC: Beyonce, On The Run II Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Royal Dressing

The epic gown, with a removable skirt, comes courtesy of Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle's wedding dress and Rihanna's Ocean's 8 premiere dress.

