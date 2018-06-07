Sons of Anarchy's Alan O'Neill Dead at 47

Alan O'Neill has passed away at the age of 47.

The Los Angeles County Corner tells E! News that the actor (legal name Michael Alan O'Neill) was pronounced dead at a residence in Toluca Lake, Calif. on Wednesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. An autopsy is currently pending.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that his body was found by his girlfriend. The site also reports that O'Neill had a "history of heart problems and was a heavy smoker."

From 2013 to 2014, O'Neill starred as Hugh on Sons of Anarchy. His last acting credit is listed on IMDB as Captain in the 2016 movie Urge starring Pierce Brosnan.