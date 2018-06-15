Vote for Your Favorite Hook-Up Before the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are all about honoring the best scenes and actors in both film and television with well-deserved trophies and applause. The real reason however, that we tune in each year is for the Best Kiss award. Don't judge us, you know you do the same thing!

Over the years, there have been a lot of amazing winners—and amazing recreations of the scene-winning kisses—that we will never forget.

For example, remember when Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams won for The Notebook in 2005? McAdams ran into Gosling's arms and he held her up as they kissed and to this day we can't stop thinking about it. Side note: he had gum in his mouth and we're somehow alright with it!

Another memorable kiss, or rather kisses, was all of those different years that Twilight won big and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson refused to kiss. It was beyond frustrating and yet they continued to do it year after year.