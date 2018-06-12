Nikki Bella Calls John Cena's Today Show Plea "Confusing" on Total Bellas: "I Just Wanna Be a Mom"

John Cena is doing everything he can to get Nikki Bella back, including making a plea for their love on the Today Show.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki opens up to sister Brie Bella about her conflicting feelings for her ex.

"It's kinda confusing right now watching John's interview on the Today show because last we talked, that pretty much was it. If I wanna be a mom, there's no John," Nikki confesses to the camera.

After watching the interview, Brie seems to think John's still holding out hope for a happy ending.

"I just think that in that interview John could've went two different ways. He could've said, you know, 'This was a beautiful relationship. I learned a lot, but we're going our separate ways.' Or he could say what he did say," Brie tells her sister.