Darren Criss Doesn't Have a Problem With Being Naked on Camera

Darren Criss doesn't mind being naked on screen.

The 31-year-old actor talked about being nude in The Assassination of Gianni Versace on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm nakey!" he said when Ellen DeGeneres brought up the topic.

When asked if he had a problem with being naked on camera, the former Glee star replied, "Well now I don't." DeGeneres then showed the audience a few pictures of the Andrew Cunanan character's bare bottom.

"Those are my buns," he said. "I cooked those myself."

Criss had just finished acting in the Broadway show Hedwig and the Angry Inch when he signed on for American Crime Story. So, he was already in "pretty good physical shape."