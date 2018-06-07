Drew Barrymore Recalls Clapping Back at a Body Critic Over Pregnancy Speculation

Sami Drasin
Drew Barrymore has no time for anyone speculating about her appearance, especially a stranger.
The Santa Clarita Diet actress took part in The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actresses Roundtable, published Thursday, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Alison Brie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Debra Messing, Molly Shannon and Frankie Shaw. In this discussion, the group was asked what's the "most amusing or frustrating feedback" they've received when trying out for an acting role.
Ross was first to share, telling the roundtable, "I had a casting director say I need to work on my girls, as they [her breasts] were referred to, because they were too low, which is where God put them, so I think they're in a really good spot. (Laughs.)"
"But she called down the hall for one of her assistants to bring another bra…She was like, 'Does anyone have on a 34B?' They come down, and it was a 32 something or other, and I was like, 'That's not gonna fit.' She was like, 'They'll spill out, it'll be great,'" Ross continued.
Shaw, who stars in Showtime's SMILF, then told the group, "One time I was in an audition for House of Lies, and the casting director said I needed to show more skin. She actually took the shirt off her back and gave me her tank top. I still didn't get the part."
Shannon went on to talk about being body shamed at an audition by a fellow actress during the early days of her career.
"I remember going to an audition when I was first starting out, and I bumped into another girl auditioning who, right before I went in, was like, 'Oh, my God, have you gained, like, a hundred pounds?'" Shannon recalled.
"That happened to me recently," Barrymore replied. "I'd gained a bunch of weight, and I was in a restaurant, and a woman goes, 'God, you have so many kids.' And I was like, 'Well, two.' And she goes, 'And obviously one on the way.' I looked at her and, for the first time in my life, I go, 'No, I'm just f--king fat.'"
During the discussion, Barrymore also talked about her Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet, and her character Sheila. When asked to describe her character, Barrymore said she's "a woman who's dynamic, but wrong, but living her best life, herself, giving it her full Oprah."
To see more from the Comedy Actresses Roundtable, head on over to THR.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM