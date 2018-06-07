Drew Barrymore Recalls Clapping Back at a Body Critic Over Pregnancy Speculation

"But she called down the hall for one of her assistants to bring another bra…She was like, 'Does anyone have on a 34B?' They come down, and it was a 32 something or other, and I was like, 'That's not gonna fit.' She was like, 'They'll spill out, it'll be great,'" Ross continued.

Shaw, who stars in Showtime's SMILF, then told the group, "One time I was in an audition for House of Lies, and the casting director said I needed to show more skin. She actually took the shirt off her back and gave me her tank top. I still didn't get the part."

Shannon went on to talk about being body shamed at an audition by a fellow actress during the early days of her career.

"I remember going to an audition when I was first starting out, and I bumped into another girl auditioning who, right before I went in, was like, 'Oh, my God, have you gained, like, a hundred pounds?'" Shannon recalled.