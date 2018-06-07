Recreate Carrie Underwood's CMT Music Awards Makeup With Under-$10 Products

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 12:32 PM

ESC: Carrie Underwood

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Although the glamour of award shows is mesmerizing, recreating red carpet beauty doesn't have to be hard or expensive.

Just take Carrie Underwood who attended the CMT Music Awards 2018 wearing a look that would be perfect for any summer event. To pair with her Nicolas Jebran yellow, embellished mini dress, the "Cry Pretty" singer opted for light skin makeup, metallic eyeshadow and wispy lashes. Her eye makeup matches the glitz of her dress and jewelry. However, her light use of blush, natural brows and nude glossy lipstick keep her looking overdone. 

Need a cute yet somewhat subtle look to wear during wedding season? Recreating the Almay ambassador's look is pretty straightforward. After setting your foundation and concealer, apply a pigmented natural brown to the creases of your eyes and bottom lash line. Then, add a silver shadow to the lids and inner corners. Add mascara and false lashes to bring attention to your gaze, then finish with natural-toned blush and nude lip gloss.

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Best Dressed Celebrities

If you don't have these products at home already, your local drugstore has everything you need. Shop under-$10 products below, inspired by the singer!

ESC: Carrie Underwood's CMT Makeup

Almay

Shadow Squad Eye Shadow in Unplugged, $4.97

ESC: Carrie Underwood's CMT Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup

Shadow Pigments, $6.49

ESC: Carrie Underwood's CMT Makeup

Eylure

Lengthening False Lashes No 126, $4.49

ESC: Carrie Underwood's CMT Makeup

Burt's Bees

Liquid Lipstick, $10

ESC: Carrie Underwood's CMT Makeup

Almay

Brow Pencil, $6.99

ESC: Carrie Underwood's CMT Makeup

Wet 'N Wild

Blush in Pink, $2.89

RELATED ARTICLE: This Cat-Eye Makeup Dominated the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

RELATED ARTICLE: Surprising Beauty Trends From 2018 Celebrity Weddings (so Far!)

