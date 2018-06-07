23 Times the Cast of Queer Eye Proved They Are Best Friends in Real Life

Netflix
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 12:28 PM
Netflix
The Fab 5 are back, baby!
Netflix has officially released the season two trailer for Queer Eye and it makes us wish today was June 15. The new episodes are bound to make fans laugh, cry and wish they could get a life makeover courtesy of the five stylish and lovable stars from the show.
Even though today isn't the day that Netflix is dropping all-new episodes of the reality series we do have something to tied you over until it returns. We've rounded up the best and most fun moments from your favorite BFFs. What could be better?!
The group might've just met a year or so ago but Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk are as close as can be. It's obvious when you watch the show that these guys are family, but what happens off screen? We have the scoop and lots of photos, so get ready.
If you've been wondering what these men do when they're not being film it's what you'd imagine...lots of cuddling, laughing and goofing off together, duh!
Whether it's making time to go to lunch together or taking funny photos in between shooting, these guys are the ultimate BFFs and we're not worthy of their sweet friendships. As you impatiently wait for new episodes of their hit series, why not catch up with your favorite life helpers and see how close they really are outside of work? You know you want to!
Oh, but be warned you might cry happy tears at how cute these fabulous men are both on and off screen. It's normal, trust us. Okay, enough talk let's get to the photos!
Are we sure this is work? This car selfie proves that these guys are super close and are basically getting paid to go on road trips together and laugh along the way.
Berk made sure his pal France had a great first time at Waffle House in Atlanta and their faces are priceless.
Are you really a TV star if you don't meet a famous person or two? The answer is yes, but not a very fun one!
Porowski and France jetted off to Guatemala because friends don't let friends travel alone.
Who says a work meeting can't be with your best friends?
Wait, your friends don't casually hangout with models like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne? That stinks!
How do we get invited to this luxurious hotel hang?!
The lovable cast actually visited the city of Yass in Australia and we're officially jealous of their adventures.
Whether they are on set or just hanging out, the men of the Netflix series are all about lunching together on the reg.
The Queer Eye guys are not above using filters on their birthday shout outs, Snapchat stories and so much more.
Porowski joined a star-studded group to celebrate France's birthday this year and it looked like a blast.
Even when they're working the five besties make sure they are ready to strike a power pose at a moment's notice.
What better way to pass the time between filming than to primp and pose with your close friends?
Sure, the cast of the hit reality series spends a lot of time together for work, but it's pretty obvious based on their smiles here that work and play are the same thing.
Technically these two are sipping on Strongbow Rosé Hard Cider, but wouldn't you attend a tea party (or cider party for that matter) thrown by the Queer Eye guys? We sure would.
When the core five aren't filming and helping others they travel for fun and business and make sure to take some cute BFF pics whenever they get the chance.
Bon Jovi and the Queer Eye cast in one photo? This is too much awesomeness to handle!
When Brown and Porowski were in London they made sure to do as the British do and did their best Kate Moss model pose and we totally approve.
Grabbing a bite to eat together is clearly a Queer Eye tradition that we need to be a part of ASAP.
If your best friend doesn't know how to get your good side in every photo they need tips from these three right away.
Silly faces and quick food breaks are a must when you're a member of this squad. Look at how much fun they have eating yogurt. No one has that much fun eating yogurt!
Sure, why not thrown in a casual Saturday night with the Saturday Night Live cast. Talk about having a cool friendship moment!
Here we have life, imitating art, imitating life...get it?
Don't forget to check out all-new episodes of Queer Eye when it returns to Netflix on June 15!
