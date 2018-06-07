Queen Máxima's Sister Inés Zorreguieta Dead of Apparent Suicide at Age 33

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has lost a beloved sister. 

The royal's younger sibling, Inés Zorreguieta, has died at 33 years old of an apparent suicide. Her untimely passing was confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House's communications department. 

Zorreguieta was found in her apartment in Buenos Aires, according to officials in Argentina.

She previously worked as a psychologist for an office on social policies at the president's office, for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires and at a United Nations office in Panama.

She and the queen had a close relationship as Zorreguieta was a bridesmaid for her wedding to Willem-Alexander in 2002. Zorreguieta was also godmother to the couple's third child, her 11-year-old niece Princess Ariane of the Netherlands

Last year, the sisters suffered the death of their father, Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, who died at 89 years old in August 2017. 

"The sudden death of Queen Máxima's sister comes as a big shock. It is intensely sad and heartbreaking news that can hardly be comprehended for those who stay behind," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, according to The Guardian

"With our hearts and our thoughts we are with the queen and her family. I wish them all the strength necessary to carry this horrible loss together and I trust that they will get the peace and space for that."

