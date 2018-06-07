Queen Máxima's Sister Inés Zorreguieta Dead of Apparent Suicide at Age 33

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has lost a beloved sister.

The royal's younger sibling, Inés Zorreguieta, has died at 33 years old of an apparent suicide. Her untimely passing was confirmed by Trudy Hulscher of the Royal House's communications department.

Zorreguieta was found in her apartment in Buenos Aires, according to officials in Argentina.

She previously worked as a psychologist for an office on social policies at the president's office, for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires and at a United Nations office in Panama.