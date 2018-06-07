Kate Upton Lands No. 1 Spot on 2018 Maxim Hot 100 List

Kate Upton scored the no. 1 spot on Maxim's Hot 100 List.

The magazine announced the news on Thursday and debuted the cover for its July/August issue, which features the 25-year-old model on the front.

"You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong," she told the publication. "Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

Upton joins a star-studded list of Hot 100 honorees. Hailey Baldwin topped the list last year and Stella Maxwell and Taylor Swift landed the no. 1 spot in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

The magazine will reveal the rest of the 2018 honorees in the coming days.

"Our annual Hot 100 issue is about so much more than physical beauty, although this year's nominees have that in spades," Robert Price, Chief Operating Officer for Maxim, said in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need to celebrate smart, powerful women who are breaking boundaries, shattering glass ceilings and showing us what is possible—none more so than our incredibly talented cover star, Kate Upton."