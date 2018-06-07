Russell Crowe Reunites With Gladiator Cast at Rome's Colosseum

Rotary / CineConcerts.
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:16 AM
Rotary / CineConcerts.
Prepare to once again be entertained!
On Wednesday night in Rome, Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Tomas Arana and other members of the cast of Gladiator had a mini-reunion at an 18th anniversary charity screening of the 2000 multi-Oscar-winning film, with the Colosseum serving as a magnificent backdrop.
The event also served as a fundraiser for Rotary's End Polio campaign. The screening featured a live orchestra playing Hans Zimmer's Gladiator score, and singer Lisa Gerrard, co-writer of the movie's soundtrack.
"Tonight, I will be watching Gladiator for the first time since it premiered," Crowe, who won an Oscar for his main role of Maximus in the movie, said at the event before the film started. "For the people of Rome, they have a special connection this film, so watching this screening with them will be an emotional experience for me."
Rotary / CineConcerts.
Crowe, sporting a large beard, and Nielsen, who played Lucilla in Gladiator and wore a black Valentino dress, posted videos and photos from the screening and a rehearsal on social media.
#gladiator #RotaryEradicatePolio #colliseum #valentino
Thank you Rome #gladiator #rotary #eradicatepolio #valentino
Jaoquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Tommy Flanagan , Tomas Arana, Ralf Mueller, Derek Jacobi ... Oliver Reed, what a cast . What an experience. pic.twitter.com/9vsPYVaJOw
"Amazing," Crowe tweeted. "Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Tommy Flanagan, Tomas Arana, Ralf Möller, Derek Jacobi...Oliver Reed, what a cast. What an experience."
Also at the event, A.S. Roma soocer player Francesco Totti presented Crowe with a signed jersey that bears the name "Maximus."
The actor appeared to be overwhelmed by all the media attention.
"Last night under the flashbulbs my eyesight started to fracture into purple lines," he tweeted on Thursday. "I've wondered in the past how many red carpets at night human eyes can take...Jack Nicholson wearing shades seems sensible to me now, not eccentric."
