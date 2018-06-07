Russell Crowe Reunites With Gladiator Cast at Rome's Colosseum

Prepare to once again be entertained!

On Wednesday night in Rome, Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Tomas Arana and other members of the cast of Gladiator had a mini-reunion at an 18th anniversary charity screening of the 2000 multi-Oscar-winning film, with the Colosseum serving as a magnificent backdrop.

The event also served as a fundraiser for Rotary's End Polio campaign. The screening featured a live orchestra playing Hans Zimmer's Gladiator score, and singer Lisa Gerrard, co-writer of the movie's soundtrack.

"Tonight, I will be watching Gladiator for the first time since it premiered," Crowe, who won an Oscar for his main role of Maximus in the movie, said at the event before the film started. "For the people of Rome, they have a special connection this film, so watching this screening with them will be an emotional experience for me."