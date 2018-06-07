The Girl in the Spider's Web Trailer Introduces Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander

It's Claire Foy like you've never seen her before.

The actress, best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series The Crown, is unrecognizable as hacker and vigilante Lisbeth Salander in the crime thriller The Girl in the Spider's Web. A trailer for the film, the sequel to the 2011 movie The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, was released on Thursday.

In the action-packed The Girl in the Spider's Web, Lisbeth sports a Swedish accent and showcases a look that brings to mind a goth superhero, complete with a choppy, semi-buzzed black haircut, black leather, piercings and white makeup.

Claire Foy Talks Overwhelming SAG Awards 2017 Win

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Reiner Bajo / CTMG, Inc. / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Reiner Bajo / CTMG, Inc. / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Reiner Bajo / CTMG, Inc. / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Foy's character is out to hunt men who abuse women. Meanwhile, a woman she was unable to rescue taunts her.

"Why did you help everyone but me?" she asks her.

The Girl in the Spider's Web also stars Sverrir Gudnason as journalist and Lisbeth's lover Mikael Blomkvist, Sylvia Hoeks, Claes BangChristopher Convery and Stephen Merchant.

The movie is set for release on November 9.

