Celebrate Pride Month With a Look Back at LGBTQ TV History

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:30 AM

Star Trek: Discovery, Anthony Rapp

CBS

You've come a long way, TV, but you've still got a ways to go.

It's LGBTQ Pride Month in the United States, and to celebrate the month's historical significance, the celebration is to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, we're looking back at LGBTQ TV history.

The small screen has made major strides in the last few years, namely with Ryan Murphy's FX drama Pose and in sci-fi with Star Trek: Discovery. Murphy's period pieces features the largest ensemble of transgender series regulars. Meanwhile, Anthony Rapp is playing the first out gay character in Star Trek's long TV history on the CBS All Access series.

Photos

Remember These LGBTQ Firsts on TV?

Over on CBS proper, the network gave audiences the first hour-long drama, Instinct, featuring a gay lead played by out actor Alan Cumming, and The CW introduced viewers to Black Lightning's Thunder aka Anissa Pierce, played by Nafessa Williams, the first black lesbian superhero on television.

Take a walk down LGBTQ TV history memory lane with us right now!

