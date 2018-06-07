Celebrate Pride Month With a Look Back at LGBTQ TV History

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:30 AM
You've come a long way, TV, but you've still got a ways to go.
It's LGBTQ Pride Month in the United States, and to celebrate the month's historical significance, the celebration is to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, we're looking back at LGBTQ TV history.
The small screen has made major strides in the last few years, namely with Ryan Murphy's FX drama Pose and in sci-fi with Star Trek: Discovery. Murphy's period pieces features the largest ensemble of transgender series regulars. Meanwhile, Anthony Rapp is playing the first out gay character in Star Trek's long TV history on the CBS All Access series.
Over on CBS proper, the network gave audiences the first hour-long drama, Instinct, featuring a gay lead played by out actor Alan Cumming, and The CW introduced viewers to Black Lightning's Thunder aka Anissa Pierce, played by Nafessa Williams, the first black lesbian superhero on television.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?