Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

Introducing sports' hottest new couple!

After a few weeks of of murmurings that Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are a couple, the Olympic alpine ski racer and her ice hockey pro beau confirmed the rumors when they stepped out on the red carpet arm in arm Wednesday night at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

While the pair could certainly give virtually any other couple a run for their money in the athletic department, the two were also among the most stylish as Vonn stunned in a vibrant asymmetrical red gown and Subban looked dapper as usual in a blue suit.

Vonn poked fun at everyone's interest in her love life as she introduced the Backstreet Boys' performance of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

"When you're a celebrity everyone's always trying to figure out who you're dating … Does anyone know who I'm dating?" she asked the crowd. "I'm going to come clean and confess who really has my heart and has had my heart since I was 10 years old...the Backstreet Boys!"