Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 6:23 AM

P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Introducing sports' hottest new couple!

After a few weeks of of murmurings that Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are a couple, the Olympic alpine ski racer and her ice hockey pro beau confirmed the rumors when they stepped out on the red carpet arm in arm Wednesday night at the 2018 CMT Music Awards

While the pair could certainly give virtually any other couple a run for their money in the athletic department, the two were also among the most stylish as Vonn stunned in a vibrant asymmetrical red gown and Subban looked dapper as usual in a blue suit. 

Vonn poked fun at everyone's interest in her love life as she introduced the Backstreet Boys' performance of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." 

"When you're a celebrity everyone's always trying to figure out who you're dating … Does anyone know who I'm dating?" she asked the crowd. "I'm going to come clean and confess who really has my heart and has had my heart since I was 10 years old...the Backstreet Boys!"

Tiger Woods & Lindsey Vonn: Romance Diary

P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Meanwhile, it seems Subban has had her heart in the last month as she's been spotted at the Nashville Predators player's games and was most recently photographed with him in the stands at game seven of the 2018 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. 

"They're in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can't get enough of each other," a source told People of the two athletes. 

Von most recently dated NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith for a year before calling it quits in late 2017. 

Subban hinted at his interest in Vonn during an interview with ESPN at the 2017 ESPY Awards, commenting, "It's hotter outside than Lindsey Vonn looks today, which is pretty hot."

