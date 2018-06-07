The Queer Eye Season 2 Trailer Is Here and It Will Make You Cry

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:00 AM

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Netflix

The boys are back and so are the tears!

Netflix just released a brand new trailer for season two of Queer Eye, and it looks like we're in for another round of seriously emotional transformations thanks to Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk. This time, the guys make over a woman and a trans man, and they help a guy pull off what looks like quite a public proposal.

You can see sneak peeks of all that in the trailer, which also features uplifting discussions, a little bit of spanking, and obviously a fair amount of happy crying.

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

In case you've somehow forgotten, not only did season one bring the new Fab 5 into our lives, but we also fell for some of the couples whose lives they changed. 

Tom Jackson, from the reboot's first episode, took us on quite an emotional roller coaster with him and his ex-wife Abby Parr before they remarried in early May, and AJ Brown got engaged and then married to boyfriend Andrey since we saw him come out to his step-mother in the fourth episode. 

So if season two is anything like season one, we're about to fall in love in all kinds of ways and we are so ready. 

New episodes of Queer Eye debut Friday, June 15 on Netflix. 

