The Queer Eye Season 2 Trailer Is Here and It Will Make You Cry

The boys are back and so are the tears!

Netflix just released a brand new trailer for season two of Queer Eye, and it looks like we're in for another round of seriously emotional transformations thanks to Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk. This time, the guys make over a woman and a trans man, and they help a guy pull off what looks like quite a public proposal.

You can see sneak peeks of all that in the trailer, which also features uplifting discussions, a little bit of spanking, and obviously a fair amount of happy crying.