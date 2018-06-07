Shawn Mendes Destroys James Corden in an Epic Cover Song Battle

It's the busking battle you never knew you needed!

In Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden and guest Shawn Mendes developed a surprising rivalry when they found themselves singing at the same subway station. It all began when Corden strummed his guitar and covered James Blunt's "Your Beautiful," only to be outdone by Mendes, who gave a rousing rendition of the Oasis smash "Wonderwall."

Provoking Mendes, Corden said, "I've been here since 6 a.m., OK? So, you and whatever this is can go somewhere else." Unfazed, the pop star replied, "This is my spot. I'm not leaving, man."