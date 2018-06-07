Country Singer Walker Hayes Grieves the Death of Newborn Seventh Child

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 5:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are grieving the loss of their child.

On Thursday, the country singer informed fans the couple's seventh child, Oakleigh Klover Hayes, has died.

"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven," a statement on Instagram read. "Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve."

The post also revealed Hayes has "cancelled his immediate upcoming appearances to be home with Laney and their children." The artist was expected to appear at the Kick'n Up Kountry festival on Thursday, as well as America's River Festival on Friday as part of his tour.

In addition, the statement asked fans to respect the family's privacy during this time.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Hayes announced he and his wife were planning on welcoming a seventh child back in November during an interview with The Bobby Bones Show. 

The singer also shared his excitement over growing his family in an interview with People, noting that his six children were his "favorite things about life."

"I love each and every one of these kids and I can't wait for another one," he told the magazine in December. "They're all so beautiful and incredible, and watching them grow is the best thing I get to do on earth."

Hayes was missed at the 2018 CMT Music Awards yesterday. The singer was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year for his song "You Broke up With Me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26

Tupac Shakur

The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Mystery Surrounding the Case

Cher, Dancing Queen

Cher Announces Here We Go Again Tour Dates in 2019

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus' "Mad at You" Lyrics Decoded: All the References to Her Split With Lil Xan

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.