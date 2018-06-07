Country Singer Walker Hayes Grieves the Death of Newborn Seventh Child

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 5:12 AM
Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are grieving the loss of their child.
On Thursday, the country singer informed fans the couple's seventh child, Oakleigh Klover Hayes, has died.
"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven," a statement on Instagram read. "Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve."
The post also revealed Hayes has "cancelled his immediate upcoming appearances to be home with Laney and their children." The artist was expected to appear at the Kick'n Up Kountry festival on Thursday, as well as America's River Festival on Friday as part of his tour.
In addition, the statement asked fans to respect the family's privacy during this time.
Hayes announced he and his wife were planning on welcoming a seventh child back in November during an interview with The Bobby Bones Show.
The singer also shared his excitement over growing his family in an interview with People, noting that his six children were his "favorite things about life."
"I love each and every one of these kids and I can't wait for another one," he told the magazine in December. "They're all so beautiful and incredible, and watching them grow is the best thing I get to do on earth."
Hayes was missed at the 2018 CMT Music Awards yesterday. The singer was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year for his song "You Broke up With Me."
