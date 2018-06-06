See Taylor Swift as a Redhead in First Look at Sugarland's "Babe" Music Video

This is not the last time we'll see Taylor Swift as a redhead, babe.

Those watching the 2018 CMT Music Awards Wednesday night were treated to a big surprise during one commercial break.

As it turns out, Sugarland was ready to deliver an official sneak peek of their "Babe" music video. And spoiler alert: Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are not the only stars of the project.

In the official sneak peek, Taylor makes an appearance where she shows up as a redhead. But wait, there's more!

She's also getting very close to Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow star Brandon Routh.