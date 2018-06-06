Dierks Bentley Brings His 7-Year-Old Daughter to 2018 CMT Music Awards

Well this isn't your average school night!

As country music's biggest stars celebrated the 2018 CMT Music Awards, one artist decided to experience the award show with his seven-year-old daughter.

Dierks Bentley brought along Jordan to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena where they posed on the red carpet together for photographers.

The "Woman, Amen" singer wore a denim jacket over a white T-shirt while his daughter chose a black skirt and unicorn T-shirt. And yes, she accessorized like the red carpet pros with her mini clutch.

During the show, the father-daughter duo was spotted sitting next to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. Not too bad of seats, right? They also posed for pictures with Kelly Clarkson and other artists.