Dierks Bentley Brings His 7-Year-Old Daughter to 2018 CMT Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dierks Bentley, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Well this isn't your average school night!

As country music's biggest stars celebrated the 2018 CMT Music Awards, one artist decided to experience the award show with his seven-year-old daughter.

Dierks Bentley brought along Jordan to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena where they posed on the red carpet together for photographers.

The "Woman, Amen" singer wore a denim jacket over a white T-shirt while his daughter chose a black skirt and unicorn T-shirt. And yes, she accessorized like the red carpet pros with her mini clutch.

During the show, the father-daughter duo was spotted sitting next to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. Not too bad of seats, right? They also posed for pictures with Kelly Clarkson and other artists.

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Dierks Bentley, Kelly Clarkson, 2018 CMT Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It's a big week for Dierks who has a new album titled The Mountain dropping this Friday.

In fact, the country star joined Brothers Osborne onstage for a rendition of their hit collaboration titled "Burning Man."

Dierks is also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for the track "Flatline" with Cole Swindell.

Win or lose, the proud dad has a lot to be thankful for including a supportive family. Dierks has been married to Cassidy Black for more than 15 years. They also share an older daughter named Evelyn and a son named Knox.

Have a fun night you two! 

The 2018 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on CMT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 CMT Music Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Family , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Chris Pine Talks "Outlaw King" and Working With Gal Gadot

Chris Pine Reacts to His & Beyonce's E! People's Choice Noms

Selena Gomez Shows Off Latest Coach X Selena Gomez Collection

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's First Carpet Since Baby Miles

Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Bod in Body-Hugging Tom Ford Dress

Chadwick Boseman Talks British "GQ" Men of the Year Honor

Henry Golding Is Really Excited to Attend His First NYFW

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.