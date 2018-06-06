Dierks Bentley Brings His 7-Year-Old Daughter to 2018 CMT Music Awards

Dierks Bentley, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Well this isn't your average school night!

As country music's biggest stars celebrated the 2018 CMT Music Awards, one artist decided to experience the award show with his seven-year-old daughter.

Dierks Bentley brought along Jordan to Nashville's Bridestone Arena where they posed on the red carpet together for photographers.

The "Woman, Amen" singer wore a denim jacket over a white T-shirt while his daughter chose a black skirt and unicorn T-shirt. And yes, she accessorized like the red carpet pros with her mini clutch.

During the show, the father-daughter duo was spotted sitting next to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. Not too bad of seats, right? They also posed for pictures with Kelly Clarkson and other artists.

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Dierks Bentley, Kelly Clarkson, 2018 CMT Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It's a big week for Dierks who has a new album titled The Mountain dropping this Friday.

In fact, the country star joined Brothers Osborne onstage for a rendition of their hit collaboration titled "Burning Man."

Dierks is also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for the track "Flatline" with Cole Swindell.

Win or lose, the proud dad has a lot to be thankful for including a supportive family. Dierks has been married to Cassidy Black for more than 15 years. They also share an older daughter named Evelyn and a son named Knox.

Have a fun night you two! 

The 2018 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on CMT.

