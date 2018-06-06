Paul Calafiore Addresses Cheating Scandal With Emotional Plea to Danielle Maltby

Paul Calafiore is speaking out for the first time since being accused of cheating on Danielle Maltby.

In an exclusive statement, the Big Brother and Ex on the Beach star tells E! News he is heartbroken over rumors that he hooked up with The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello.

"I am not proud of my actions these past weeks," Calafiore shares. "I know they speak louder than these words. I have destroyed the one person that has believed in and brought out the best in me. I have many things I need to work on and repair internally. I want to be better. I know I haven't earned it, but I ask for patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself."

Paul found love with Danielle, who appeared on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, several months ago, but the future of their relationship remains unknown.