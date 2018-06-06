You'll See This CMT Music Awards Dress Trend All Summer Long

  By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 5:25 PM

Cassadee Pope, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Here's the thing about red carpets: We can very rarely translate trends from these formal affairs to everyday wear. 

Luckily, at the CMT Music Awards, more casual looks are expected and, therefore, provide plenty of wardrobe inspiration. While there were glitzy and glam moments, we noticed a red carpet trend that will be everywhere, from brunches to pool parties to backyard BBQs, this season. The wrap-around skirt, as seen on Cassadee Pope, is effortlessly cool and sexy. The seamless effect creates an asymmetrical illusion, which also creates a slit to showcase your legs. Because fabric wraps around your hips, it flatters apparent and non-existent curves, making this silhouette complimentary for everyone. 

Do as the "Think of You" singer and pair a high-waist version with a crop top. Throw on a denim jacket and you're ready to take on summer. 

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Best Dressed Celebrities

Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr, 2018 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

If you need a nice dinner or wedding outfit, consider Brittany Kerr's rendition. As Diane Von Furstenberg will tell you, the wrap-around dress can fit any body shape. We like how Jason Aldean's other half dressed up the look by opting for a shiny blue material. But a cotton version in a floral print will look just as cute on a picnic blanket. 

ESC: Carrie Underwood, CMT Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While the top of Carrie Underwood's Nicolas Jebran iteration was more structured, her dress' bottom featured the same effect. Opting for an embellished version certainly adds more glamour to the mix, but you can wear this look on a casual night out, too. Just pair a beaded skirt with a bodysuit or a simple top, then add a leather or moto jacket to the combo for some balanced edge. 

Karen Fairchild, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

In Karen Fairchild's case, it was all about draping. While the dress didn't feature a full wrap-around silhouette, the fabric ruched and draped on the body, accentuating curves along the way. The Little Big Town crooner opted for a head-turning metallic material, but this dress would look nighttime-ready in a subtle matte black as well. 

Would you wear this trend?

