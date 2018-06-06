Did Beyoncé and Jay-Z Renew Their Vows? New On the Run II Footage Hints at Family Affair

Beyoncé and Jay-Z might've just revealed they renewed their wedding vows!
The couple kicked off their On the Run II tour in Cardiff on Wednesday, where fans in attendance posted photos and videos to social media from the show. Throughout the concert, Bey and Jay shared personal videos with audience members, one of which has social media speculating that the couple renewed their vows.
Footage from that part of the concert shows the couple singing "Young Forever" while a video plays on the screen. Part of the video shows the couple dressed up in white at what appears to be a wedding ceremony.
Splash News
It was just two months ago that Bey and Jay celebrated a relationship milestone, their 10-year anniversary together. The couple tied the knot in April 2008.
At the end of Wednesday's concert, the couple also shared footage of their family life, including sweet moments with daughter Blue Ivy.
The video also shares footage from when Bey was pregnant with twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. It also appears to show Bey holding the twins after giving birth to them in June 2017.
E! News has reached out to the couple's rep for comment on the possible vow renewal.
