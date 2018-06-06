Did Beyoncé and Jay Z Renew Their Vows? New On the Run II Footage Hints at Family Affair

Beyoncé and Jay-Z might've just revealed they renewed their wedding vows!

The couple kicked off their On the Run II tour in Cardiff on Wednesday, where fans in attendance posted photos and videos to social media from the show. Throughout the show Bey and Jay shared personal videos with audience members, one of which has social media speculating that the couple renewed their vows. Pictures of that particular video show the couple dressed up in white at what appears to be a ceremony.

It was just two months ago that Bey and Jay celebrated a relationship milestone, their 10-year anniversary together.