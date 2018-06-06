BREAKING!

Andy Spade Breaks His Silence After Wife Kate Spade's Death

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 3:19 PM

ESC: Kate Spade, Andy Spade, 2016

Walter McBride/Getty Images

Andy Spade is speaking out one day after his wife Kate Spade was found dead after apparent suicide.

In a lengthy statement to E! News, the fashion designer's husband set the record straight on some of the reports surfacing in the press.

"Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already," his statement began. "Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling."

Andy continued, "For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other. Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

The grieving father also made it clear that his main concern now is caring for his daughter.

"This is the truth. Anything else that is out there right now is false. [Kate] was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety. There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems. We loved creating our businesses together. We were co-parenting our beautiful daughter. I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media," the statement concluded. "My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much."

The fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. She was 55.

Since her passing, several designers, celebrities, fashion lovers and family members have been paying tribute online through photos, statements and personal memories.

"We are all devastated by today's tragedy," a family statement read via the New York Times. "We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Spade family.

