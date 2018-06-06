Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Gushiest Instagram Moments Revealed

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson continue to flirt up a storm on social media.

It was just weeks ago that E! news learned that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and the Saturday Night Live star are dating. "It just started and is casual," a source told us in late May.

Since that time, the duo has made their relationship Instagram official, sharing photos together and commenting on each other's posts. Davidson shared the first photo of the couple together on May 30, showing the duo wearing matching Harry Potter robes.

Davidson captioned the picture, "the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."