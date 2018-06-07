Prince's Estate Announces Release of New Album Piano & A Microphone 1983 on His 60th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince, Piano &amp;amp; the Microphone, Music, Album

The Prince Estate / Allen Beaulieu

This is one special gift to Prince's fans. 

In honor of what would have been the late icon's 60th birthday, the Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records, has announced the release of Piano & A Microphone 1983, which is also a nod to his final concert tour in 2016. 

Consisting of nine tracks, the album features a previously unreleased rehearsal cassette recorded in Prince's Kiowa Trail home studio in Minnesota at his piano in 1983, a year before he released his six-time platinum album, Purple Rain

"This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince's career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016," Prince Estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter said in a statement. "The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano."  

Photos

Prince: A Life in Pictures

The nine tracks include private rehearsal of songs including "Purple Rain," a cover of Joni Mitchell's "A Case Of You" and a rare recording of "Mary Don't You Weep," which will also be featured in the end credits for Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman.  

Seven of the nine track on the album will be presented in the same spontaneous live format as they were originally recorded.

The eight-time Grammy winner was tragically found dead at his Paisley Park estate in April 2016. It was later determined he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

The album is available now to pre-order. For a preview of the album, check out the sample of "Mary Don't You Weep" above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26

Tupac Shakur

The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Mystery Surrounding the Case

Cher, Dancing Queen

Cher Announces Here We Go Again Tour Dates in 2019

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus' "Mad at You" Lyrics Decoded: All the References to Her Split With Lil Xan

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.