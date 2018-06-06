Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off Twins Rumi and Sir Carter During On the Run II Tour Kickoff

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour just started and it's already making headlines!

The couple is currently kicking off their stadium tour in Cardiff and fans at the show are posting pics and videos from the epic music event on social media. One major moment in the concert that had social media buzzing was when the couple appeared to show off their twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in a photo.

Social media users have posted images of the couple holding babies, alongside a series of messages. One message reads "love never changes" while another reads "love is universal."

But it sounds like the twins weren't featured in this part of the show. The couple's rep told Buzzfeed that "it's not" Bey and Jay's twins in the photo.