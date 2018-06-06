Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off Twins Rumi and Sir Carter During On the Run II Tour Kickoff

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour just started and it's already making headlines!

The couple is currently kicking off their stadium tour in Cardiff and fans at the show are posting pics and videos from the epic music event on social media. One major moment in the concert that had social media buzzing was when the couple appeared to show off their twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in a photo.

Social media users have posted images of the couple holding babies, alongside a series of messages. One message reads "love never changes" while another reads "love is universal."

But it sounds like the twins weren't featured in this part of the show. The couple's rep told Buzzfeed that "it's not" Bey and Jay's twins in the photo.

Read

Why the On the Run II Tour Is Jay-Z's Redemption Moment for Beyoncé's Beyhive

It appears that the twins were actually featured in a video towards the end of the concert though. That video gave fans a glimpse into the couple's family life, including sweet moments with Blue Ivy.

The video also features footage of Bey's pregnancy with the twins and later shows her holding her babies after giving birth.

It's been a year since the couple welcomed their twins into the world. A month after giving birth, Bey debuted the first photo of Rumi and Sir.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the cute photo on July 13.

Sir and Rumi will celebrate their first birthday in just a couple of days and hopefully Bey and Jay will share more sweet photos of their twins in celebration!

You can check out all of the On the Run II Tour concert dates HERE!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Nicki Minaj

7 Celebrity Fashion Trends You Need to Copy Now

Sarah Hyland, Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Stand Up To Cancer 2018: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Stormi Webster Stands and Dances With Kylie Jenner in Sweet New Video

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

All the Times Mac Miller Spoke Candidly About His Sobriety Struggles

Shopping: Oversized Blazers

14 Oversize Blazers to Wear Like the Celebs This Fall

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.