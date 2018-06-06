Surprising Beauty Trends From 2018 Celebrity Weddings (so Far!)

Celebrities pay a premium to prep their skin before weddings—and start much earlier than you think.

"As soon as you start making wedding plans, start planning for your skin—ideally six months to one year prior to the big day. I recommend bridal clients come in once a month for treatments. Consistency is key in achieving results!" said Lucy Vieira, celebrity facialist at Kate Somerville Skin Health Experts. "As clients get closer to their wedding day, their adrenaline and anxiety spike, so you don't want to do anything drastic to the skin. The week of the wedding, I do one final oxygen and LED light treatment. If a client gets a blemish the week of the wedding, we can treat using high frequency an ice (ice brings down the inflammation), extract it or inject it cortisone (depending on what the blemish looks like."

Based on a six-to-12-month program, this celeb-loved bridal process can cost anywhere from $2,310 to $10,620! You know what they say: Skin is in.