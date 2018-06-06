Danny DeVito Fan Takes Cutout of Star to Prom and He Responds in the Best Way

Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 11:24 AM
Michael Bupp /The Sentinel via AP
She loves Danny Devito's work, so she took him to prom!
Last month, now-Pennsylvania high school graduate Allison Closs brought a cardboard cutout of the 73-year-old It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor with her to the dance. She posted on Instagram photos of herself posing with her prom "date" in a photo booth, writing, "A night I'll never forget."
DeVito returned the favor.
Earlier this week, his co-star Rob McElhenney posted a picture on Instagram of the actor posing with a cutout of Allison in her prom dress on the Paddy's Pub set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
"Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy's," he said.
"I AM SHOOKETH," Allison tweeted.
"Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy's Pub from @alwayssunny !!" she said. "It feels so incredible to be acknowledged by these big name Hollywood actors. I feel more honored and lucky now than ever. The only thing that could make this better would be actually being invited to set! I am extremely flattered and can't thank the cast of @alwayssunny enough!"
She also joked, "I'm so glad that this is going to be my high school legacy..."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Allison Closs 🎥 (@allicloss) on
In a YouTube video, she explained that she bought a life-size cutout of DeVito on Amazon for $100 and spent another $20 on a sit-down child's scooter, which she combined with a leash to move him around. She dressed her "date" in a tie she borrowed from her brother and also had him wear a white rose boutonniere, which matched her corsage.
"I was having trouble finding a prom date. It seems like all the good guys were taken and all the ones who weren't taken, I wasn't really interested in," she said. "Until one day, I had this idea. What if I just brought a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito to prom? So I did."
Allison also recorded a video of her and her "date" meant to be sent for a news station. Her prom experience has garnered much media attention.
"I have always loved Danny. I loved him on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," she said in the video. "I loved him in Hercules and Matilda. I just love him in every form he takes. Danny was there for me when I really needed him. He treats me the way a woman should be treated. I guess you could say we were made for one another.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?