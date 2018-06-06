Norman Reedus Reunites With Ex Helena Christensen For Their Son's Graduation

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 10:12 AM

Norman Reedus reunited with Helena Christensen to watch their son, Mingus, graduate from high school.

The proud papa posted a picture from graduation day on Instagram and gave his ex a little shout-out.

"Props to this lovely lady," The Walking Dead star wrote on Tuesday, "(he graduated!!)."

The model also shared a series of shots from the big day, including one of her sitting next to her ex. Clearly excited for their son's major milestone, Christensen wrote that she was "proud as hell."

She also posted a family shot of Mingus wrapping his arms around his parents and a video of her holding her son's diploma. In addition, she shared a video of Reedus giving his son a hug.

Read

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Make Red Carpet Debut at Golden Globes

Norman Reedus, Helena Christensen

Instagram

According to The New York Post, Reedus and Christensen met through a mutual friend, photographer Yelena Yemchuk, at a birthday party. They then dated from 1998 to 2003. After the split, the two continued to co-parent their son. Although, Reedus admitted it was a "little harder" for Mingus when he was younger.

"When Mingus was smaller, it was a little harder, going from two places," he told the newspaper back in 2014. "[Now,] he has the best of both worlds. The only hard part is, ‘Where are his sweatpants? Are they at your house or at my house?'"

It seems like the exes have remained on friendly terms, too.

"She's a really cool girl," he said at the time. "She's really smart and we laugh at the same crap."

Reedus is now dating Diane Kruger. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

