Norman Reedus Reunites With Ex Helena Christensen For Their Son's Graduation

Norman Reedus reunited with Helena Christensen to watch their son, Mingus, graduate from high school.

The proud papa posted a picture from graduation day on Instagram and gave his ex a little shout-out.

"Props to this lovely lady," The Walking Dead star wrote on Tuesday, "(he graduated!!)."

The model also shared a series of shots from the big day, including one of her sitting next to her ex. Clearly excited for their son's major milestone, Christensen wrote that she was "proud as hell."

She also posted a family shot of Mingus wrapping his arms around his parents and a video of her holding her son's diploma. In addition, she shared a video of Reedus giving his son a hug.