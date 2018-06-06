Kim Kardashian Thanks Donald Trump for Granting Alice Johnson Clemency

UPDATE: Hours after President Donald Trump granted clemency to Alice Johnson, she was released from prison. Footage released by NBC News showed the emotional moment Johnson reunited with family members.

Never underestimate the power of Kim Kardashian's influence.

Last week, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled from Calabasas, Calif., to Washington, D.C., with the intent of persuading President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who had been given a life sentence without parole. Trump forgave Alice Wednesday, a White House spokesperson confirmed to E! News. Relieved, Kardashian tweeted, "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" Johnson will be released from federal prison in Aliceville, Ala., where she has been serving her time since 1996.

Trump posed for a photo with Kardashian in the Oval Office May 30 and later shared it on Twitter, writing, "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing." White House senior adviser Jared Kushner had been talking to the E! reality star for several months about Johnson's case, and Kardashian hired her attorney, Shawn Chapman Holley, to act as her legal counsel. After Kardashian's trip ended, a source told E! News, "She really wants to make a difference in people's lives and left Washington feeling very inspired." In a Twitter statement, Kardashian said, "I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she—and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."