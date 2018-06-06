BREAKING!

Donald Trump Grants Alice Johnson Clemency After Meeting With Kim Kardashian

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Donald Trump/Twitter

Never underestimate the power of Kim Kardashian's influence.

Last week, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled from Calabasas, Calif., to Washington, D.C., with the intent of persuading President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who had been given a life sentence without parole. Trump pardoned Alice Wednesday, a White House spokesperson confirmed to E! News. Relieved, Kardashian tweeted, "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" Johnson will be released from federal prison in Aliceville, Ala., where she has been serving her time since 1996.

Trump posed for a photo with Kardashian in the Oval Office and shared it on Twitter, writing, "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing." White House senior adviser Jared Kushner had been talking to the E! reality star for several months about Johnson's case, and Kardashian enlisted her own attorney, Shawn Chapman Holley, to act as her legal counsel. Once Kardashian's trip ended, a source told E! News, "She really wants to make a difference in people's lives and left Washington feeling very inspired." In a Twitter statement, Kardashian said, "I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she—and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."

Photos

Hollywood Gets Political

After her White House meeting, Kardashian joined Kushner and his family for dinner at his home. She then flew to Jackson Hole, Wyo., to support Kanye West on his album's release day.

Kardashian first became aware of the case in 2017, after she saw a Mic Opinion video that featured Johnson sharing her story from prison. After her meeting with Trump, she told Mic she planned to become more involved in prison reform. "It's definitely a bigger issue that has to be addressed," the KKW Beauty founder explained, "and I'm glad I'm starting with her." In an e-mail to Business Insider Wednesday, Johnson said, "I'm still waiting to exhale! I'm hanging in here and won't let go until I walk out of these doors!" Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson said, "While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance." Additionally, the briefing said, "Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates. Her warden, case manager and vocational training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency. According to her warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, 'Since [her] arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.'"

Johnson, who recently celebrated her 63rd birthday, was convicted in the '90s for her involvement in a cocaine trafficking operation. After her co-conspirators testified against her in court, Johnson was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole­ plus another 25 years.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Trump , Kim Kardashian , Politics , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Kim Kardashian West Takes on Washington, D.C.

Norman Reedus, Helena Christensen

Norman Reedus Reunites With Ex Helena Christensen For Their Son's Graduation

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Adding Frosé to Its Menu This Summer

A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sing Their Hearts Out in First A Star Is Born Trailer

Cloak & Dagger, Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph

Cloak & Dagger Stars Explain Freeform's New Marvel Series in 3 Words

David Cassidy, David Cassidy: A Life in Pictures, 1995

David Cassidy Confessed He Still Drank and Didn't Have Dementia Before His Death

Sarah Paulson, Ocean's 8 premiere

Ocean's 8 Review Roundup: Did Sandra Bullock and Company Wow Critics?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.