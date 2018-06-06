Donald Trump Grants Alice Johnson Clemency After Meeting With Kim Kardashian

After her White House meeting, Kardashian joined Kushner and his family for dinner at his home. She then flew to Jackson Hole, Wyo., to support Kanye West on his album's release day.

Kardashian first became aware of the case in 2017, after she saw a Mic Opinion video that featured Johnson sharing her story from prison. After her meeting with Trump, she told Mic she planned to become more involved in prison reform. "It's definitely a bigger issue that has to be addressed," the KKW Beauty founder explained, "and I'm glad I'm starting with her." In an e-mail to Business Insider Wednesday, Johnson said, "I'm still waiting to exhale! I'm hanging in here and won't let go until I walk out of these doors!" Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson said, "While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance." Additionally, the briefing said, "Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates. Her warden, case manager and vocational training Instructor have all written letters in support of her clemency. According to her warden, Arcala Washington-Adduci, 'Since [her] arrival at this institution, she has exhibited outstanding and exemplary work ethic. She is considered to be a model inmate who is willing to go above and beyond in all work tasks.'"