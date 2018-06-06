Silent Feuds, Self-Harm and Hair Loss: 5 Biggest Revelations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

4. Jada Had a Silent Feud With Gabrielle Union for 17 Years

While promoting the show before its debut, the actress told Extra she and Union hadn't been on "the best of terms" for 17 years. The two women reconciled in an episode of the show and faced the tension they'd been feeling for nearly two decades.

"This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend," Jada said on the episode. "Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don't know how, and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation."

As she continued to Union, "It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I didn't even take the time to talk to you, you know?' And then I had to just apologize and just thinking to myself, 'Damn, Jada! That was some petty ass s--t!' But, at the same time going, 'Well, that's where you were then. Thank God you're someplace else now.'"

The fellow star also acknowledged that could have tried to speak to Jada over the years, but instead wrongfully thought, "It's not gonna affect my life."

"Every time we would see each other we were always cordial and always nice, but it was always tension," Jada described. By the end of the show, the women had broken down their barriers

"I told you on the phone it was like a gorilla hopped off my back that I didn't even know was there and I needed that. I needed you, so thank you," Gabrielle sweetly told Jada.