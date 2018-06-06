Priyanka Chopra Fuels Nick Jonas Dating Rumors With Flirty Instagram Comment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram flirting continues...and so do those romance rumors.

The 25-year-old pop star and actor and the 35-year-old Quantico actress reignited them two weeks ago when they were spotted together in Los Angeles a few times. Last week, the two were seen having dinner together and the two stars also appeared to flirt with each other on Instagram. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

The flirting appeared to continue on Wednesday, after Nick posted a video from a trip to Australia which shows him standing near a koala bear at Taronga Zoo Sydney.

Chopra liked the post and commented, "Who is cuter? Lol."

Last week, Chopra left a comment on a photo Jonas posted of himself with DJ Mustard, posting a double pink heart emoji and a fire emoji, while Jonas also fueled the romance speculation by complimenting Chopra's smile in a photo she posted of herself eating at In-N-Out with friends.