Priyanka Chopra Fuels Nick Jonas Dating Rumors With Flirty Instagram Comment

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 7:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram flirting continues...and so do those romance rumors.

The 25-year-old pop star and actor and the 35-year-old Quantico actress reignited them two weeks ago when they were spotted together in Los Angeles a few times. Last week, the two were seen having dinner together and the two stars also appeared to flirt with each other on Instagram. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

The flirting appeared to continue on Wednesday, after Nick posted a video from a trip to Australia which shows him standing near a koala bear at Taronga Zoo Sydney.

Chopra liked the post and commented, "Who is cuter? Lol."

Last week, Chopra left a comment on a photo Jonas posted of himself with DJ Mustard, posting a double pink heart emoji and a fire emoji, while Jonas also fueled the romance speculation by complimenting Chopra's smile in a photo she posted of herself eating at In-N-Out with friends.  

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Nick Jonas, Instagram, Priyanka Chopra, Comment

Instagram

Jonas and Chopra have known each other for a while and first sparked romance rumors last year, when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. They had arrived at the event together after they found out they both planned on wearing Ralph Lauren outfits and were also assigned to sit at the same table.

At the time, the Indo Asian News Service quoted Jonas as saying that they met through a mutual friend, "who she did Quantico with—this guy Graham"—likely referring to her co-star Graham Rogers, who appeared with Jonas in the 2015 film Careful What You Wish For

After the Met Gala, on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Chopra about the possibility of her dating Jonas in the future, and she appeared to dodge the question.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel teased her about her younger Met Gala date.

"Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn't he like 11 years old?" he asked.

"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together," Priyanka said. "I didn't ask his age. Eleven?"

"Yeah, he's 11 years old," Kimmel joked. "You didn't know that?"

"I did not know that," Chopra said.

"Yeah, last year he was 10 and now he's 11," Kimmel joked.

"Good to know," replied Chopra.

"I think he's gonna be 12 soon," Kimmel joked.

"We were in the same table, I mean, we know each other," she continued. "So we were just like, 'Hey, you know what, let's go together,' and I was just like, 'OK, let's go together' and it ended up working out."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Cardi B

Every Outfit Cardi B Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26

ESC: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Makes This Iconic Risky Business Look High Fashion

John Legend, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, Baby Shower

John Legend Says Kanye West Is Serious About Running for President

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

This Parts Unknown Final Season Trailer With Anthony Bourdain Will Break Your Heart

You, Lifetime, Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Is “Really Troubled” By Anyone Thinking You Is a Love Story

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.